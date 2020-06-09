Cameroon: Gov’t urged to protect Wazizi’s lawyer said to have received death threats

The Government of Cameroon has been urged to ensure the safety and protection of late Samuel Wazizi’s lawyer, Bar Edward Ewule who allegedly received death threats in the course of his search for “justice” to be rendered to his late client’s family.

Ignatius Ovat Mathew Esq, a law firm where late Samuel Wazizi’s lawyer, Bar Edward Ewule works on June 7 issued a statement indicating the Barrister has received death threats for his involvement in the case.

“The President of the Republic of Cameroon, Mr aul Biya, the Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute, and all State and non-State agents…are hereby put on RED ALERT (NOTICE) following credible threats to the life and safety of Edward Lyonga Ewule ESQ, Counsel to Samuel Ajiekah Abuwe aka Wazizi…” Part of the statement reads.

“…The world has watched and is still watching…the illegal abduction and alleged extra-judicial killing of Samuel Ajiekah Abuwe…Edward Lyonga Ewule ESQ WILL NOT and SHOULD NOT be next on your hit list…” the firm warned.

It thus called on Government to ensure the lawyer’s safety and protection as he tries to unveil the “mystery” behind the late pidgin newscaster’s death.

“The President of the Republic of Cameroon, Mr Paul Biya, the Prime Minister…are hereby enjoined to give protection and cooperation to not only Edward…but also to local and international press Organizations, journalists, civil society Organizations…in a bid to logically determine the events that led to the abduction and alleged extra-judicial killing of Wazizi.”

The firm ended her statement by indicating that she will take actions should the Government fails and or neglects to ensure the safety and protection of the lawyer.