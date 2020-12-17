Cameroon: Gov’t urged to publish findings of inquiry into Wazizi’s death

International Non-Governmental Organizations Reporters Without Borders which defends press freedom and ACAT France, Christian right group have urged the Government of Cameroon to make public findings of the enquiry into the death of Samuel Wazizi in police custody.

In a tweet posted Wednesday December 16, Reporters Without Borders indicate that President Paul Biya has already received the report on the enquiry and request for its publication.

“6 months after journalist Samuel Wazizi was confirmed dead while being detained, President Paul Biya has received the conclusions of the promised investigation…”

“Reporters Without Borders and ACAT France request its publication.” The tweet reads.

The journalist working with Buea-based Chillen Music Television was arrested early August 2019 on the basis that he collaborated with separatist fighters in the South West region.

After about ten months of silence on his case, it was rumoured that he died in police custody after which Government confirmed he had passed away that same month as a result of severe sepsis.

After pressure from international and national right groups as well as journalism associations, the Head of State promised to order an independent probe into Wazizi’s death.

Six months after, the findings on the investigation are yet to be published.