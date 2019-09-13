The release of political prisoners in Cameroon is a step in the right direction to help solve the crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country, a group of youths and civil society actors have proposed.

Meeting in Dschang on Thursday, they all agreed an inclusive dialogue is needed in order to solve the crisis but stressed several conditions should be met for it to take place. Amongst them is the release of political prisoners whom they say are equally major players in the current socio-political atmosphere.

They were meeting for a public forum under the theme ‘The Quest for Citizen Participation in promoting Peace in Cameroon’, organised by the Nkafu Policy Institute.

After holding Yaounde and Dschang, Thursday’s forum came just 48 hours after the Head of State called for a Major National Dialogue to seek a way out of the crisis in the North West and South West regions.

Participants at yesterday’s forum, welcomed any move for dialogue but said all parties engaged must show mutual respect and put the nation first in all their proposals for a long-lasting solution.

The security crises in the Far North and East regions of the country part of discussions at yesterday’s forum with participants urging more community engagement in providing security in these regions even before government’s intervention.