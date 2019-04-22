Cameroon: Gov’t urged to restore Anglophone consortium

The government of Cameroon has been urged to to restore the Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium which it banned in January 2017.

This is one of the resolutions taken by the European Union parliament last Thursday while examining the political and security situation in Cameroon.

As one of its resolutions, the European Union Parliament reiterated “that a vibrant and independent civil society is essential to uphold human rights and the rule of law and urged “the government to lift the ban (on the the activities of the Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium) and ensure an open space in which civil society can operate…”

The European Parliament urged the government to consider this option as well as several other as a means to seek to lasting solutions to the crisis in the North West and South Weest regions of Cameroon.

The Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium was banned by the government in January 2017 with its leaders arrested and jailed for eight months while others went on exile where they have since become separatists.