Cameroon: Gov’t warns against COVID-19 auto medication

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has urged Cameroonians not to rely on self-medication through traditional pharmacopoeia or manufactured products as a means to treat or prevent Coronavirus.

According to Cameroon’s health boss, this practice is dangerous and should be totally avoided.

“I will like to make it clear that self-medication based on manufactured products or traditional Pharmacopeia is a dangerous practice that should be avoided…” Dr Manaouda said during one of his recent daily press briefings.

Instead, he called on his compatriots to strictly follow measures prescribed by the Government and the World Health Organisation so as to stay safe and healthy.

This call comes in the wake of a pandemic that has given birth to a number of recipes abundantly relayed on social media and already practiced by many.

As far as Cameroon’s COVID-19 healing protocol is concerned, Minister Manaouda said he was satisfied with its therapeutic signs, visible on those who so far recovered from the virus.

As at date, the country counts ten recoveries.