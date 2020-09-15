Cameroon: Gov’t warns Kamto over announced ‘nationwide protest’

The Government of Cameroon has issued a strong warning to leaders of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party, CRM who are planning to launch a nationwide protest to oust the Head of State, Paul Biya on September 22.

The warning is contained in a release signed Tuesday September 15 by the spokesperson of the Government, Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi.

In the release, Rene Emmanuel Sadi indicates that the Government is aware of calls for “peaceful” protestnationwide to oust Cameroon’s republican institutions incarnated by the Head of State, Paul Biya made by leaders of a political party whose name it doesn’t mentions.

The release clearly states that no demonstration can be considered peaceful when its declared intentions is to trigger an uprising to overthrow the “democratically elected republican institutions”.

While reminding that such acts are punishable by the penal code and the relevant provisions of Law N° 2014/48 of 23 December 2014 on the suppression of terrorists acts with death penalty converted to life imprisonment, the Government warns that all those who will go against Republican values will meet with fierce resistance from forces of law and order who will stop at nothing to maintain law and order and social peace.

This warning comes after threats of life imprisonment issued by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji over election disruption by any politician.