Cameroon: Gov’t’s COVID-19 solidarity fund raises over FCFA 1.7 billion

Cameroon’s special national solidarity fund for the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic put in place the Head of State, Paul Biya is reported to have raised over FCFA 1.7 billion as of May 29.

The information is contained in a document issued by the Minister of Public Health, coordinator of the said fund.

According to the document, donations range from FCFA 20,000 from an anonymous contributor to 250 million from business mogul Senator Sylvestre Ngouchinghe.

Among other contributions, we have that of Government members that amounts to FCFA 154 million.

Apart from financial contributions, other anti-COVID-19 medical and sanitary kits have been offered by individuals and corporate bodies and the collection is still ongoing.

Speaking to CRTV reporters this Wednesday, Minister Malachie Manaouda disclosed that the financial donations are used to supply regional coordination teams, the different health facilities managing the pandemic as well as for the purchase of respiratory kits and individual protective kits.

As far as disbursing the money to the different regions is concerned, Minister Malachie Manaouda indicated that it is done proportionately with the level of infection so far recorded by the regions.

As such, he revealed that the Centre region, the most hard hit has so far received 243 million, followed by the Littoral with FCFA 176 million, then the South West and the Far North with FCFA 50 million each, the West and the South with FCFA 45 million each, FCFA 30million for the East, and FCFA for both the North and the North West which are the least hit regions.