Cameroon: Gregory Mewanu is new Kumba City Mayor

Gregory Ntemoyok Mewanu is the new Mayor of the Kumba City Council in the South West region of Cameroon.

The businessman emerged winner over his lone contestant and former Kumba City Mayor, Victor Nkelle Ngoh during the election re-run that took place this Thursday October 22 at the Kumba City Council.

According to reports, Greg Mewanu obtained 42 votes against 33 for his challenger during the primaries and 64 against 11 during the final vote. 11 Councillors did not vote.

Mayor Mewanu will be assited by Balike Esuka Victorine epse Ebanja and Sako Umana McMillan as first and second deputies respectively.

He had petitioned the Supreme Court to contest the election of Victor Nkelle Ngoh during post-electoral litigations which took place in last September over irregularities.

The Administrative bench of the Supreme Court ruled in his favour there by cancelling the election of Victor Nkelle Ngoh.

The CPDM party hierarchy was represented at this election by Minister Paul Tasong.