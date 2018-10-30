Cameroon:gunmen attack school in Penda Mboko

Published on 30.10.2018 at 11h54 by Journal du Cameroun

The Government Bilingual High School in Penda Mboko, Littoral region of Cameroon remained deserted on Monday after unidentified gun men staged an attack on the school, sources have confirmed.

Sources say the gunmen attacked the school around 10 am forcing students and teachers to flee before burning their school items.

A teacher of the school who preferred anonymity said the men have constantly sent threats to burn down the school and were only pushed back with news of arrival of security forces.

Penda Mboko, situated in the Mungo division of the Littoral division boarders the South West region where suspected armed fighters have been battling security forces.

Months ago, unidentified armed men had attacked the gendarmerie brigade in Penda Mboko setting it ablaze before taking off.

The locality has been under security alert to avoid the conflict spilling over as internally displaced persons continue to arrive.