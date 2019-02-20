Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon: Gunmen attempt to burn residence of Biya’s aide

Published on 20.02.2019 at 10h19 by Journalducameroun

The residence of the Assistant Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic Paul Elung Che was attacked late on Monday night in his native Bangem, sources have confirmed.

Sources say gunmen attacked the residence in Bangem late at night firing shots in the air before setting fire on the residence and taking off.

However, locals were quick to put off the fire from consuming a greaters portion of the house after the gunmen had taken off.

This is the latest attack on the residence of an authority in the Anglophone regions after gunmen set ablaze the residence of Josph Dion Ngute in January just 24 hours before he was appointed Prime Minister.

