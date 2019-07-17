Cameroon: Gunmen burn three bikes, brutalize traders in Douala

Gunmen allegedly burnt down three bikes and brutalized some traders last night at the Ndokoti neighbourhood in Douala, sources have confirmed.

According to reports, the gunmen who were close to 50 in number stormed the Ndokoti neighbourhood in the evening and began brutalizing some of the traders there. In the process, they equally allegedly burnt down three bikes.

Accounts say they were up to avenge the death of one of theirs brutally beaten to dead yesterday morning.

For the time being, no official information has been issued to prove or counter the above.