Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Gunmen burn three bikes, brutalize traders in Douala

Published on 17.07.2019 at 12h53 by journalduCameroun

(c) copyright

Gunmen allegedly burnt down three bikes and brutalized some traders last night at the Ndokoti neighbourhood in Douala, sources have confirmed.

According to reports, the gunmen who were close to 50 in number stormed the Ndokoti neighbourhood in the evening and began brutalizing some of the traders there. In the process, they equally allegedly burnt down three bikes.

Accounts say they were up to avenge the death of one of theirs brutally beaten to dead yesterday morning.

For the time being, no official information has been issued to prove or counter the above.

Tags : | |

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top