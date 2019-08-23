Cameroon: Gunmen kidnap medical doctor in South West region

The District Medical Officer of Eyumojock Health Centre, Dr Boniface Fotaboh including a number of persons have been kidnapped in Eyumojock, Manyu Division of the South West region of Cameroon by unidentified gunmen.

They were reportedly abducted early this Friday morning when they were heading to Mamfe with some nursing mothers on board some of the vehicles.

According to reports, their vehicles were ambushed by gunmen who seized their ID cards and destroyed some of the vehicles.

The unidentified gunmen took away a group of people, including the doctor and demanded the drivers to return to Eyumojock with the nursing mothers.