Cameroon: Gunmen kidnap three students in restive North West region

Unidentified gunmen are reported to have abducted three students on their way to school this morning at Below Foncha neighbourhood in Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon, reports have said.

According to reports, the three students were taken while walking in groups with other school mates by gunmen after the later reportedly questioned the children on the reasons of their going to school.

For now, nothing has been said on their whereabout. This is not the first time students are abducted on their way to school in that part of Bamenda by unidentified gunmen.

The Anglophone crisis rocking the two English speaking regions of Cameroon for close to three years now have led to the abduction and release of many students in their search for education.