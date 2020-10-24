Life › Human interest

Cameroon: Gunmen kill atleast four children at school in restive Anglophone region

Published on 24.10.2020 at 13h08 by JournalduCameroun

At least four children have been killed and over a dozen others injured when gunmen opened fire on Saturday morning at a school in Kumba, South West Region, sources have confirmed.

According to the Senior Divisional Officer of Meme, Ntou Ndong Chamberlain, some separatist fighters stormed the Mother Francisca school in Fiango, Kumba and attacked the children.

“We have been seriously affected this morning as some Amba(separatist) fighters went in Fiango in a private school and attacked innocent students. Four have been killed while others have been seriously injured,” the SDO said.

He condemned the act and said forces of law and order will do everything possible to track down the perpetrators of the crime. He called on the population to assist the forces of Law and Order.

