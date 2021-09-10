Politics › security

Cameroon: Gunmen kill policeman in restive Anglophone region

Published on 10.09.2021 at 17h56 by JournalduCameroun

A policeman was killed in Bamenda, North West Region of Cameroon on Thursday, September 9 by gunmen following an attack on a shop, sources have confirmed.

The policeman, Ali Garba, who was in civilian attire was in the process of intervening in a broad daylight buglary at a shop around Way Out Nkwen Park when he was shot and killed by the gunmen, eyewitnesses said.

One of the gunmen had attacked a shop and ordered the storekeeper to empty his safe when the policeman intervene to save the situation but another gunman who had taken cover opened fire on the policeman before the made their way with the money.

The sound of gunshots forced many in the market to flee and only returned to find the policeman in a pool of blood as he was rushed to the hospital but it was already late.

