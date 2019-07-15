Cameroon: Gunshots, ghost town rock Kumba

Gunshots were heard in parts of Kumba on Monday morning as parts of the city got up to the regular ghost towns despite efforts at the weekend to frustrate the move.

Sources say shots were fired as separatits fighters attempted to force the local population to respect the regular Monday ghost town.

Seeparatists had fired a warning on Sunday after it was revealed local authorities had compelled bike riders to work on ghost town days before looking into their problems after one of theirs was reportedly killed by separatist fighters.

This morning’s shootings have forced most residents to remain indoors though few bike riders were later seen rceiving fuel each which they were promised by the local administrators at the weekend.