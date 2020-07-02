Politics › politics

Published on 03.07.2020 at 00h19 by JournalduCameroun

Gunshots were heard in parts of Buea, South West Region early on Thursday morning as the Coordinator of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction of the Anglophone regions enterred the fourt day of his mission.

Reports say gunshots were heard around Bwintingi, a village found behind the Molyko Omnisports stadium,forcing residents to flee from to their homes for safety. Sources add that the violence in the that part of Buea also led to the burning of a vehicle.

On Tuesday, gunshots were equally heard in Mile 14-Dibanda, a locality on the outskirts of Buea as armed men erected barricades on the road

This latest waves of violence came as Minister Paul Tasong enterred his fourth day of his mission to the South West Region to sensitise the population on the Presidential Plan for Reconstruction of the troubled Anglophone Regions.

Anglophone separatists are adamant President Biya’s reconstruction plan will not go on unless what they term a ‘genuine negotiation’ can take place.

 

