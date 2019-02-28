Cameroon: Habeas Corpus hearing for Maurice Kamto adjourned to March 7

The detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Maurice Kamto will know his fate on March 7 when a judge at the Mfoundi High Court will pass a ruling on a habeas corpus plea filed by his lawyers.

Maurice Kamto and five others were before the at the Mfoundi High Court on Thursday where their lawyers submitted for their unconditional release.

Security at the courtyard and its environs was tight as supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement swamped the area to get a glimpse at their leader.

After hours of waiting, they had no option but to return after they were informed the judge will only rule on the matter on March 7.