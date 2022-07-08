Cameroon-Hadj 2022: Covid-19 PCR Tests Raises More Than 541 million FCFA

Health › News

Published on 08.07.2022 at 11h36 by JDC

The amount was disclosed last Thursday, July 07 by the Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda.

A total of 541,890,000 FCFA was obtained thanks to the Covid-19 tests made for the Hajj 2022 pilgrimage. The information was disclosed by the Public Health Minister, Malachie Manaouda during a press briefing last Thursday July 07, 2022 at the Public Health Emergency Operations Center in Yaounde. Minister Manaouda did not fail to recall that “on very high instruction from the President of the Republic, H.E Paul Biya, PCR screening tests for Covid now costs 30,000 FCFA”. 
However, the measure only concerns a particular group of people, “only for travelers going to countries where the PCR test is required”, indicates the Minister. Payment for these tests has also been effective since June 15 “that is through the Covid-19 secure payment platform and to date includes 38 public and private laboratories which have carried out 19,559 tests”, declares Malachie Manaouda.
Between June 15 and July 07, the first performance of the service was already seen, “our teams were able to carry out this challenge which made it possible to supervise the screening of our pilgrims going to the Hajj. These tests generated 541,890,000 FCFA. Said funds are collected and centralized at the moment in the books of the Campost”, informs the Health Minister

