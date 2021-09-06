Cameroon hailed for innovative solutions in fighting COVID-19

Cameroon has been hailed for providing innovative traditional solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appraisal was given by the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti is a message on August 31 is line with the commemoration of the African Traditional Medicine Day.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, several countries have been leading the charge for an acceptable solution. African traditional medicine have not been left behind with countries like Cameroon and Madagascar spearheading the charge.

“Now as part of the COVID-19 response, promising traditional medicine therapies are emerging. In Cameroon for example, the Ministry of Health has approved two products as complementary therapies for COVID-19,” the WHO Africa Director said.

Celebrating the 19 edition of the International Day of African Traditional Medicine in Yaounde last Tuesday, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda praised the contributions of traditional medicine but called on practitioners to clean the sector from adventurers.

The event held at the National Museum was marked by an exhibition for traditional medicine and award of certificates to practitioners who have distinguished themselves.

Recently; ADSAK COVID and Elexir COVID produced by Mgr Samuel Kleda, Corocur by DrYiagnigni , SODICOV Plus of Imam Modibo and Palubek’s of Dr Bekono, were approved by the Ministry of Public Health to be associated in the treatment protocol against the COVID-19.