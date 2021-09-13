The population of Bana in the Haut Nkam Division, West Region of Cameroon witnessed a climatic phenomenon strange to them with has since caught national attention.

The heavy rains that fell in these localities last weekend left behind hailstones of about 0,05mm on the streets and in farms.

The hailstones first thought to be snow disrupted traffic on the road while it is equally reported to have swept aside and destroyed some crops in many farms in the locality.

“The rain was very heavy and we could feel their impacts on our roofs as the hailstones were coming down very hard. But we were surprised when I was surprised when I saw the roads completely blocked with this (what he thought was snow),”a resident of Bana said.

Weather experts attribute the phenomenon to the heavy rains and the climate change witnessed in recent years.

To Gervais Yontchang, weather expert and sub director in charge of weather applications at the Ministry of Transport, said the hailstones come from heavy thunderstorms and when it spread across the soil, it gives the impression of being snow.

The phenomenon witnessed in Bana last weekend could not be the last this rainy season. According to the weather forecast from the Ministry of Transport, heavy rains accompanied by hailstones could still be observed throughout the rainy season in some parts of the country like the Centre, Littoral, Far North, North and West Regions.