Cameroon- Hadj 2022: Paul Biya Disburses 1 Billion FCFA For Muslim Pilgrims

The President of the Republic Paul Biya has instructed the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze to make this sum of money available to the National Hajj Commission. This comes shortly after Muslims expressed discontentment over the price increase for this journey.

The Head of State Paul Biya through the note of the Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh ordered the release of one billion CFA francs. The amount is intended to subsidise the Hadj for the year 2022.

According to the correspondence, dated May 31, 2022 addressed to the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze, the sum must be made available to the Minister of Territorial Administration, Chairman of the National Hajj Commission.

Following this instruction, the “urgency” of which was “particularly noted”, the Minister of Territorial Administration declined the first incidence”

Paul Atanga Nji in a communiqué dated June 1, 2022, informed the Muslim community of the readjustments made. “The price of the Hajj initially set at three million two hundred and ninety-four thousand (3,294,000) CFA francs, is therefore revised to a decrease”.

The pilgrims concerned by the collective Hadj will now pay the sum of two million nine hundred and twenty-four thousand (2,924,000) CFA francs to make the 2022 pilgrimage to Mecca,” said the president of the National Hajj Commission.

This news comes at a time when some of the faithful were out to contest the price of the Hadj announced by the Minat, and where some sought the intervention of the Head of State.