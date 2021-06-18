Cameroon: Handball lionesses poised to make history in AFCON final today

Cameroon’s female handball lionesses will this Friday June 18 lock horns with their counterparts from Angola, super favorites 17years after in the final of the 24th edition of the ongoing Senior Women’s Handball Africa Cup of Nations the country has been hosting over the past one week.

The girls of Serge Christian Guebogo are poised to make history for themselves by grabbing the most coveted handball title at the continental level for the very first time since 1974 when the competition was first played.

The country has so far played three finals at the Senior Women’s Handball Africa Cup of Nations out of 23. The first in 1979, the second in 1987 and the third in 2004.

Known of these outings was fruitful enough for the handball lionesses to lift up the trophy.

To make this dream come through this time around, they will have to pass through their counterparts from Angola, 13 times champions and winners of the two last editions.

This will be the second encounter for both teams at this level of the competition 17 years after the first in 2004 in Egypt.

Angola though beaten by Cameroon at the group stage during the 2004 expedition had humbled the lionesses 31 goals to 20 at the final to continue reigning as the African champions of female handball.

For today’s encounter, the lionesses will need more than determination, team spirit and their fans support to break the Angolan defence and net in the necessary goals to put an end to their reign.

The Head of State, Paul Biya will be representative at this encounter which will mark the end of the over one week competition by the Minister of States, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh.