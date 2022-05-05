Cameroon Has A New Episcopal President

His Lordship Andrew Nkea, Archbishop of Bamenda replaces Abraham Kome at the head of the body which brings together all the catholic bishops of Cameroon.

A new wind just blew at the head of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon, CENC, since Saturday, April 30, 2022. The Archbishop of Bamenda, Andrew Nkea was elected to this office at the end of the 47th Plenary Assembly of the catholic Bishops of Cameroon.

The meeting took place from April 25 to 30, 2022 at the Cenc headquarters in Mvolye in Yaounde. He then replaces at this seat his Lordship Abraham Kome, Bishop of Bafang and will be assisted by his vice-president His Lordship Philippe Alain Mbarga, Bishop of Ebolowa.

After his election as head of the Cenc, the new president indicated in his first statement that he intended to apply the will of the college of bishops.

“We were not elected to do our will, but that of the bishops. We will work in full collegiality. And we are going to do everything to make this collegiality effective, not just with words,” the prelate assured.

As for his mission, the newly elected aims to “continue to pray so that peace returns to the North-West, South-West, Far North, but also in the eastern region”. It will thus be for the new management team to continue the prayer for peace in Cameroon, during the pilgrimage to Marienberg a few days ago.

Born on August 25, 1965 in Widikum in the North West region, he was ordained a priest on April 22, 1992. He was appointed co-adjutor bishop of Mamfe in 2013 by Pope Francis.

On April 25, 2014, he became diocesan bishop, replacing Bishop Francis Teke Lysinge. Five years later, on December 30, 2019 to be precise, he became Archbishop of Bamenda.