Cameroon: Has Biya hinted at release of Ambazonia leaders?

It is one of the conditios posed by separatist activists as well as other stakeholders before taking part in the Major National Dialogue-the release of the detained Ambazonia separatist leaders.

The delegation of the Social Democratic Front that met the Prime Minister last week proposed this a one of the pre-conditions for dialogue.

While citing the various actors of the dialogue during his address to the nation on September 10, the Head of State did not however dismiss the option of releasing those detained as a path to reconciliation.

The Head of State reiterated that stance today mornng on his various social media platforms indicating the release of the detained leaders could pave the way for reconciliation.”Admittedly, however, in the context of a dialogue, a peace process or national reconciliation, the possibility of pardon may be considered, under certain conditions.

