Cameroon: He Murders His Mother And Sleeps With Her Corpse

The 19-year-old justifies his act by the latter’s witchcraft practices.

“She was practising mythical acts. I was always afraid of her and she never liked me at home. Every day, she would hit me with a stick, I defended myself, then I snatched her stick, knocked her out and she died. After which, I hide her body,” explains Bodo Hugue regarding the assassination of his mother.

The scene occurred on May 23 in the village dubbed Nson not far from the town of Obala in the Center region. Several people present at the scene indicate that it was with a pickaxe that the 19-year-old young guy took the life of his mother before raping her.

After doing such an act, he ran away; going to the city of Sa’a. But it was without counting on the gendarmerie forces. The intervention of the latter helped Bodo Hugue to escape the hands of mob justice.

This death comes a week after the burial of the husband of the deceased and father of the murderer; thus leaving four orphans, including a four-month-old baby.

Some relatives of the family testify that Hugue Bodo had arrogant behaviour for a few weeks now because of hemp consumption.