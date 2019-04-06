Sport › Football

Cameroon: Head coach of PWD Bamenda released from captivity

Published on 06.04.2019 at 16h09 by Journalducameroun

PWD Bamenda head coach Augustin Choupo(right) unveiled last week by club President Pascal Abunde (left)

The head coach of PWd Bamenda who was abducted on Friday morning has been released, the club has announced.

Augustin Choupo was released late on Friday evening after spending few hours in the hands of gunmen who had taken him away in the morning while conducting training session.

“The coach of PWD SFC Bamenda Mr. Augustine Choupo has been released unharmed by his abductors in the wee hours of today, Friday April 5, 2019,”club President Pascal Abunde said in a statement.

We can assure you that he is safe and presently with us, determined to continue with his work of maintaining the team in the League I.

