Cameroon: Headmaster commits suicide on school campus in Meyomessala

The Headmaster of Government Primary School Efoulan I in Meyomessala, a locality in the Dja and Lobo Division, South region is reported to have committed suicide on the school campus last Wednesday June 9.

The lifeless body of the 44-year old man identified as Christian Jerry Ngamvia was discovered hung to the branch of a tree in the middle of the school yard at about passed 7 that Wednesday by three pupils.

Local sources say the late headmaster was seen on his bike early that day coming from the neighbouring village, Efoulan II going towards the school in high speed.

Nobody can tell what happened after he got to the school at about 6am until his lifeless body was discovered.

Alerted, the Gendarmerie Brigade stormed the school campus alongside the Head of the Meyomessala District hospital.

The man’s body was later transported to the mortuary of the locality’s District hospital and an enquiry opened to discover what could have motivated him to take away his life in case he did so and if not, what led to his death.