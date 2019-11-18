Cameroon: Heads of bikers’ trade union in Yaounde call off strike action planned for today

Heads of bike riders’ trade union in Yaounde have met to denounce a strike action earlier planned for today by some “recalcitrant” bike riders in the city capital and urged their fellow colleagues to respect the law.

Meeting in Yaounde Sunday November 17, 2019, the leaders of the syndicate of motorbike riders called off the strike action and urged their fellow colleagues to respect the laws regulating their activity in Cameroon’s political capital.

“There are so many bike riders who intend to bring disturbances Monday in Yaounde. We made them know they have to obey the law which compels them not to circulate in the periphery of the city of Yaounde…” Shouaibou Mbouombouo, Secretary General of the Syndicate said.

The biker further said the members of their trade union have resolute to respect the decision restricting their movement in the heart of Yaounde to reduce urban disorder.

A first strike action was recorded last Monday November 11, 2019 by some angry bikers who placed barricades on some parts of the road in Yaounde to express their discontentment with Centre Governor Naseri Paul Bea’s order restricting their circulation in some strategic parts of Yaounde.