Cameroon: Health boss contemplates Mgr Samuel Kleda’s COVID-19 herbal remedy

A team of medical experts lead by Cameroon’s Director of pharmacy will proceed with the evaluation of His Grace Samuel Kleda’s newly discovered Coronavirus herbal remedy known as “Les huiles essentielles” and accompany the Douala Archbishop in his traditional treatment.

The information was revealed by the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda Monday April 27 in response to the preoccupation of a Cameroonian on Twitter.

In his tweet, the Health boss says he got in contact with His Grace Samuel Kleda, Archbishop of the Douala Metropolitan Archdiocese who announced Saturday April 25 he came up with a herbal concoction that treats the symptoms of Coronavirus.

Dr Malachie Manaouda disclosed he and the prelate agreed for a team of medical personnel lead by the Director of pharmacy to go over to Douala in the Littoral region of Cameroon where he is so as to evaluate the process through which he obtains the remedy.

In the same vain, Minister Malachie announced in another tweet he was envisaging the COVID Organics treatment presented by Madagascar’s Head of State as a COVID-19 cure.

He said he is receiving this Tuesday a compatriot who will serve as a mediator between Cameroon and Madagascar for the country to more about that product.

It is worth mentioning that the World Health Organization is yet to recognise Madagascar’s “COVID Organics” as a cure to Coronavirus and neither has the Organization commented on Mgr Samuel Kleda’s remedy.

