Cameroon: Health boss orders reopening of Douala clinic sealed for violating COVID-19 treatment rules

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has issued an order on the reopening of the Polyclinique Marie O in Douala, Littoral of Cameroon some three weeks after it was closed for violating Coronavirus treatment rules and public decency.

The order is contained in a letter addressed to the Senior Divisional Officer for the Wouri Divison, Littoral region of Cameroon who sealed the clinic on May 14.

According to Dr Malachie Manaouda, the U-turn goes in line with new orientations given by the Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on the involvement of private health facilities in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Health boss added that the decision was equally taken pending an end to consultations with leaders of the National Order of Doctors in Cameroon.

Polyclinique Marie O was sealed on the 14th of May on instructions of the Minister of Public Health for charging huge sums of money for the treatment of the Coronavirus pandemic, contrary to Government’s prescriptions.