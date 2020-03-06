Cameroon: Health boss prescribes more vigilance as country detects 2nd case of Coronavirus

The Minister of Public health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has called on Cameroonians to be more vigilant and observe more than ever the recommended hygiene rules to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus whose second case has been confirmed in the country.

Following the detection of a second Coronavirus case in Cameroon this Friday afternoon, Minister Malachie Manaouda issued a communique calling on Cameroonians to be more vigilant and observe hygiene rules.

“The Minister of Public Health urges the population to be vigilant and respect the prescribed hygiene rules notably, washing of hands with clean water and soap…” He said in the communique.

In a bid to contain the present spread of the virus, Dr Manaouda has exhorted those who have been in contact with the two infected persons to call the 1510 for checks.

He has equally called on all those who have been to countries hit by Coronavirus or in contact with travellers from infected countries to immediately call the 1510 to receive appropriate care.

Reassuring the National and international community the situation is under control and the Government is up front to make sure the importation of this virus is efficiently contained, Minister Malachie Manaouda said more information will be given at a press a conference tomorrow.

The two cases detected have been isolated at the Yaounde General Hospital where they are reportedly receiving proper care.