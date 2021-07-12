Cameroon: Health boss says vaccination will help cope with imminent COVID-19 third wave

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has encouraged Cameroonians to adhere to the ongoing national intensive COVID-19 vaccination operation indicating it is the sure way out of an imminent third wave of the virus come November.

He was speaking at the end of a consultation meeting on Government’s COVID-19 response at the Ministry of Public Health this Monday July 12 that gathered members of the scientific committee of the Extended Immunization Programme, those from Professional orders and the Parliament to discuss best methods of administering the vaccines.

The health boss indicated that the second wave of the COVID-19 in Cameroon was the deadliest, recording important severity and lethality rates due to a relaxation of barrier measures by the population.

He insisted that respecting these measures and more so adhering to the Government’s vaccination response strategy was a show way out of an imminent third wave that may likely hit the country by the month of November.

“We asked health officials to keep mounting pressure so we don’t relax with anti-COVID-19 measures like in the past…but more so that we go in for vaccination as it is the sure way for us to better resist an imminent third wave that we don’t wish but should expect in the country.” Dr Malachie Manaouda said.

He thus encouraged Cameroonians to respond favorably to the ongoing national campaign and help authorities in their drive to put an end to the reign of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

As at now, Cameroon counts 81 467 confirmed cases out of which 312 are active, 79 825 have recovered, 1 338 died, 44 are hospitalized, 5 under oxygen with a lethality rate of 1.6% and bed occupancy rate of 1.3%.

According to statistics, men are the most infected and the age range that is most hit by the pandemic is 30-39.

As a far as the ongoing vaccination campaign is concerned, 65,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to be administered once are expected in the coming days to reinforce the operation.