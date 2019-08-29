Cameroon: Health boss urges clandestine health centres to regularise their situation

The Minister of Public health Dr Manaouda Malachie has urged promoters of unauthorised private health centres in the country to comply with the prescribed norms or have their structures closed down in the days ahead.

Dr Manaouda Malachie made the call yesterday after paying surprise visits to some private health structures in Yaounde, some of which have been working without complete authorisation.

He took the opportunity to remind other health centres to conform with legal demands, especially now that the 90 days deadline he prescribed in a communique last May 2 has come to an end. As such, any promoter that will fail to regularise his/her activities will have the centre closed down in the days ahead.

To ensure the close down operation goes on smoothly, Minister Manaouda Malachie said the Ministry of public health will deploy control teams who will ensure all clandestine health centres are sealed.