Cameroon: Health centre set ablaze by unidentified individuals in Buea

The Tole Integrated Health Centre in the Fako Division of the South West region of Cameroon has been partly set ablaze by unidentified armed individuals, reports have confirmed.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday October 30, 2019.

Reports from Tole say the act was carried out by unidentified armed individuals, dressed in civilian attire who first fired gun shots in the air, before setting part of the medical facility ablaze.

Fortunately for the population of that locality, nobody died, nor was injured in the process.

Reports say of recent, Tole has become one of the battle grounds between Ambazonia fighters and the regular army.

This medical facility adds to the many others burnt in the course of the Anglophone crisis, rocking the North West and South West regions of Cameroon for the past three years.