About eleven health centres in the North West Region have received medical kits to help them boost the fight against the COVID-19.

The kits, a gift from the Hea of State Paul Biya were handed to the health facilities last week by the Governor of the North West Region Aolphe Lele Lafrique.

The gifts comprised 6 portable ultrasound machines, 10 minor surgery kits,6 X-RAY machines , 250 complete hospital beds, with mattresses were distributed to the various facilities concerned.

These gifts according to the regional delegate of public health, are aimed to enhance the prevention, testing and treatment of the killer COVID-19 Pandemic in the health facilities.

Handing over the medical equipment to the beneficiary health structures in the region, Adolphe Lele L’afrique appreciated the Head of State’s concern for a free COVID-19 North West .He revisited the offer of two ambulances by the President months back.