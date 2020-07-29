› Health

Happening now

Cameroon: Health centres receive in NW region receive medical kits to tackle COVID-19

Published on 29.07.2020 at 17h44 by JournalduCameroun

About eleven health centres in the North West Region have received medical kits to help them boost the fight against the COVID-19.

The kits, a gift from the Hea of State Paul Biya were handed to the health facilities last week by the Governor of the North West Region Aolphe Lele Lafrique.

The gifts comprised  6 portable ultrasound machines, 10 minor surgery kits,6 X-RAY machines , 250 complete  hospital beds, with mattresses were distributed   to the various facilities concerned.

These gifts according to the regional delegate of public health,  are aimed  to enhance the  prevention, testing and treatment of the killer COVID-19 Pandemic in the health facilities.

Handing over the medical equipment to the beneficiary health structures in the region, Adolphe Lele L’afrique appreciated  the Head of State’s concern for a free COVID-19  North West .He revisited the offer of two ambulances by the President months back.

