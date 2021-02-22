The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has again warned of worrying signs that might signal the resurgence of the COVID-19 in Cameroon.

He sounded the alarm bell last week after witnessing an increase in the number of cases and deaths recorded in the past days.

The figures released by the Minister of Public Health show a total number of 33.749 cases, 31.362 recoveries and 523 deaths.

There are thus 2200 active cases with 158 of these at the intensive care unit and 38 under oxygene assistance, the Minister of Public Health tweeted.

The Minister of Public Health has thus urged all to continue to respect the barrier measures in place in order to avoid a possible second wave of contaminations.

“As we can see, the situation is becoming worrying again. We must scrupulously respect the 13 measures laid out by the Head of State, which have not of course been repealed. Let’s only go out when necessary and systematically wear our masks,”Dr Malachie Manaouda tweeted.

“To those who continue to speculate, please note that the Covid situation may at any time get worse as a result of our actions. The occupancy rate of beds, has increased from 0.5% to 5%. It is high time we respected the barrier measures and wore masks while waiting for the vaccine,” the Minister of Public Health added.

The warning comes after health professionals were hailed for their services in containing the spread of the virus during the just ended 2020 African Nations Championship.

Government has equally issued several warnings in the past months calling on the population to respect barrier measures in order to avoid a second wave of contamination.