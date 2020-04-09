Cameroon: Health Minister to equip ten regions with anti-COVID-19 kits

Cameroon’s ten regions will in the coming days benefit from new anti-COVID-19 kits from the Ministry of Public Health to help local authorities in each region better fight the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

During yesterday’s daily press briefing on the situation of the Coronavirus in Cameroon, officials at the Ministry of Public health indicated that henceforth the process of detecting cases and their possible contacts will be handled in the new approach that equally involves local authorities.

As such they announced that in the days ahead, all ten regions will be equipped with anti-COVID-19 kits given by the Ministry of Public Health to help them limit the transmission and spread of the killer virus at the local level.

This operation will be supervised by the regional governors and will enable the rapid detection of possible COVID-19 cases.

As at this Thursday April 9, 2020, six out of Cameroon’s ten regions have reported Coronavirus cases, with the Centre region being the epicentre.

According to an official from the Ministry of Health, in the Centre region, there are four hundred and fifteen confirmed cases, two hundred and fifty-five in the Littoral, fifty-one in the West, five in the South, four in the South West and one in the East.