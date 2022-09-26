› Health

Cameroon : Health Ministry Outlines Strategies to Combat Cancer

Published on 26.09.2022 at 08h25 by Nana Kamsu Kom

cancer
Breast Cancer, one of the most deadly

The Ministry of Public Health in its 2021 report highlights its strategy for combating this disease.

 

This is based on the existence of a national strategic plan for cancer prevention and control and the integration of all cancers with the involvement of haemato-oncologists. The Ministry of Public Health also points to the “availability of funding without however “specifying how much is put into the fight against this disease.

In order to keep the data against cancers up to date, the Health Ministry  has drawn up the very first report covering the main diagnostic services located in several regions of the country. Also, the creation and use of a form for data collection and entry.

However, the report does not indicate all the patient management centres and also points to the “Low completeness of variables collected in laboratories” and the “Absence of a uniform physical register for data collection”. Furthermore, this study recommends that a “mapping of anatomo-pathology and haematooncology services that can diagnose cancers in Cameroon” be carried out and that a six-monthly report on cancer data be produced.

