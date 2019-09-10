Cameroon: Health officials discuss ways to prevent mother to child HIV transmission

Health officials from all over Cameroon today began discussing ways of preventing mother to child transmission of HIV in the country at the second edition of the National forum on the elimination of Mother to child transmission of HIV.

The two-day forum opened this morning at the Yaounde Conference Centre under the chairmanship of the Minister of Public Health, Dr Manaouda Malachie.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Manaouda Malachie praised the work done so far by the government in the reduction of mother to child transmission and the treatment given to adolescents affected by the syndrome.

The forum will provide a way for health officials in Cameroon to exchange on how to ameliorating the treatment of children and adolescents affected by HIV AIDS.

According to reports,mother to child transmission remains the main chanel of contamination in Cameroon with 80 percent of the children not having access to anti-retroviral drugs and other treatments.