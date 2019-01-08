Cameroon Health personnel poised to strike against poor working conditions

Cameroonian health personnel under the two syndicates dubbed SYMPEMS and CAP/SANTE, have announce a nation wide strike action beginning January 21.

According to statement signed by the syndicates President, the medics will be striking against poor working conditions, an increase in salaries and compensation. The medics are equally calling for system which ensures fairness in retirement procedures.

It would be recalled that a similar strike by the medics was called off as government promised to see to their needs. But the medics say governments has since not kept her promise.