Cameroon Health personnel poised to strike against poor working conditions

Published on 08.01.2019 at 12h26 by Journal du Cameroun

Cameroonian Army Premier Maitre Djami Christophe, a laboratory technician, and U.S. Army Spc. Sarah McElveen, combat medic assigned to Civil Affairs Team 8321, check on a patient’s intravenous catheter at the Military Hospital during Medical Readiness Training Exercise 17-5 in Garoua, Cameroon, Aug. 8, 2017. The mutually beneficial exercise, being conducted for the first time in the region, offers opportunities for the partnered militaries to share best practices and improve medical treatment processes. (U.S. Army Africa photo by Staff Sgt. Shejal Pulivarti)

Cameroonian health personnel under the two syndicates dubbed SYMPEMS and CAP/SANTE, have announce a nation wide strike action beginning January 21.

According to statement signed by the syndicates President, the medics will be striking against poor working conditions, an increase in salaries and compensation. The medics are equally calling for system which ensures fairness in retirement procedures.

It would be recalled that a similar strike by the medics was called off as government promised to see to their needs. But the medics say governments has since not kept her promise.

