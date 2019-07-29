Cameroon: Health practitioners urged to double efforts in eradicating Hepatitis

Health practitioners have been called upon to multiply efforts toward the eradication of hepatitis in Cameroon come 2030.

The call was made by Public health boss Manaouda Malachie today in Ebolowa while officially launching a one month anti-hepatitis campaign as part of activities to mark the day in a region considered with high rate of prevalence.

For one month, the population of Ebolowa and its environs will be sensitised and screened for the disease in a bit to eradicate Hepatitis come 2030.

In order to ease this aim in Cameroon in general, Dr Manaouda Malachie said during the ceremony that the government has reduced the cost of hepatitis treatment and made available rapid screening tests in health centres as well as increase the budget allocated for the management of the disease.

The Minister equally took the opportunity to officially open the hepatitis treatment centre of the South region and install personnel who will manage the centre.