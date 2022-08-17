Cameroon : Health Workers Grants Government 4-months Truce Against Planned Strike

The strike planned for 16 August in Cameroon’s public hospitals did not take place in the end. The National Union of Medical and Health Personnel of Cameroon (Synpems) and the National Union of Personnel of Establishments and Enterprises of the Health Sector of Cameroon have decided to grant a “truce” of four months to the government.

According to the presidents of ”Cap/Santé”, Sylvain Nga Onana, and Synpems, Bala Bala, the government has requested a six-month period to find solutions to the grievances placed on its table. If the proposal was accepted by the unions and their respective bases, they nevertheless considered this period “very long” and proposed a “truce” of four months. That is, “until 31 December for the results to be effective“, the document states. While waiting for the desired results, the unions are asking for “a more humane treatment of temporary staff” in public hospitals.

The contractualisation of the 27,000 staff who work as temporary workers in public hospitals is one of the demands of the unions. According to them, these staff represent 60% of the workforce and work “without salaries, contracts or affiliation to the CNPS”.

They are thus demanding that the salaries of temporary staff be set at between 75,000 and 95,000 CFA francs, depending on the category. As a reminder, the unions have announced a strike as of 16 August in the country’s public health facilities to demand better working and living conditions. Last March, the health workers had suspended their strike to make room for dialogue with the competent authorities.