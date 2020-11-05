Cameroon: Hearse transporting deceased Kumba massacre victim catches fire

The vehicle transporting the corpse of one of the children killed last October 24 during an attack on a school in Kumba caught fire on its way to the ceremonial ground for the ecumenical service causing total panic among mourners.

Reports say the hearse caught fire few metres away from the Kumba District Hospital where the bodies of the seven kids were coffined.

This created panic among those who accompanied the corpses some of whom had to transform themselves into firefighters to put out the flames.

After this incident, followed the official funeral ceremony which is still ongoing unperturbed under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, personal representative of the Head of State.

At the end of the ceremony, the bodies of the children will be handed over to the different families for burial at their various venues.

The deceased kids include 11-year-old Victory Camibon Ngameni, 12-year-old Anamgim Jenifer, 12-year-old Ngemone Princess, Che Telma Nchangnwi, 9-year-old Zakame Rema, Chema Syndi, and 12-year-old Renny Ngwane.