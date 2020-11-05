› Life

Happening now

Cameroon: Hearse transporting deceased Kumba massacre victim catches fire

Published on 05.11.2020 at 13h59 by journal du Cameroun

Caskets of some Kumba massacred victims displayed at ceremonial ground (c) copyright

The vehicle transporting the corpse of one of the children killed last October 24 during an attack on a school in Kumba caught fire on its way to the ceremonial ground for the ecumenical service causing total panic among mourners.

Reports say the hearse caught fire few metres away from the Kumba District Hospital where the bodies of the seven kids were coffined.

This created panic among those who accompanied the corpses some of whom had to transform themselves into firefighters to put out the flames.

After this incident, followed the official funeral ceremony which is still ongoing unperturbed under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, personal representative of the Head of State.

At the end of the ceremony, the bodies of the children will be handed over to the different families for burial at their various venues.

The deceased kids include 11-year-old Victory Camibon Ngameni, 12-year-old Anamgim Jenifer, 12-year-old Ngemone Princess, Che Telma Nchangnwi, 9-year-old Zakame Rema, Chema Syndi, and 12-year-old Renny Ngwane.

Tags : |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top