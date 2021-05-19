› Life

Happening now

Cameroon: Heavy duty trucks banned from circulating in Douala from 7am to 9pm

Published on 19.05.2021 at 14h03 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright
The Senior Divisional Officer for Wouri in the Littoral region has issued an order banning the circulation of heavy duty trucks in Cameroon’s political capital Douala from 7am to 9pm.

 

The trucks will rather circulate from 9pm to 6am.

According to Benjamin Mboutou in his prefectural order signed Tuesday May 18, the move seeks to ease traffic and secure the movement of people and goods in the Division.

The restriction however exempts sanitary trucks, those transporting hydrocarbon products, food, as well as trucks belonging to forces of law and order.

Any offender will have his truck impounded as stipulated in the order.

This ban comes at a time when reports from Douala say traffic is constantly perturbed due to the uncontrolled circulation of heavy duty trucks.

Another consequence of this is deadly road accidents, the latest being the Wednesday May 12th at the Ndogpassi market in Douala III.

At least two people, a woman and a child aged approximately 10 were reported dead and two wounded after a heavy duty truck transporting wood crashed on a store in a bid to bypass a commercial moto bike rider.

Tags : | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top