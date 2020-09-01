Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon: Heavy gunshots in parts of Bamenda after death of Policeman

Published on 01.09.2020 at 15h11 by JournalduCameroun

Police officer killed this morning in Bamenda

Parts of Bamenda, headquarter of the North West Region has been engulfed in a heavy shoot out this morning following the killing of a policeman, sources have said.

According to our source in Bamenda, the policeman was killed around the City Chemist neighbourhood on Tuesday morning leading to the gunshots as security forces embarked on a hunt to track the killers.

Gunshots were heard around neighbourhoods like Small Mankon, Food Market, as well as the Commercial Avenue as residents fled for their safety.

This latest wave of violence in the region comes just days after the Cameroon army announced it had killed at least 17 separatist fighters in Boyo Division and captured others during an operation that lastd over a week.

