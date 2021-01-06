Cameroon: Hemodialysis machines finally arrive Bamenda centre

Dialysis machines promised by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda to patients with kidney failure in the North West region have finally arrived the Regional Hemodialysis Centre in Bamenda.



The machines arrived Wednesday January 6.

On Monday January 4, Minister Malachie Manaouda promised the centre will be receiving the machines Tuesday following the announcement of a temporal closure by the Director of the Bamenda Regional Hospital, Dr Denis Nsame over acute breakdown of machines.

The latter had told patients to go to other General and Regional hospitals in the country pending a lasting solution to the problem of machines at the Bamenda centre.

On the same day, the North West Regional Delegate of Public Health, Dr Kingsley Che Soh issued another release contradicting the Director of the Hospital, stressing the centre has not been closed.

“Rather, the haemodialysis machines which have been serving patients for more than eight years now are progressively being replaced by the Minister of Public Health, and the new machines shall go operational in the days ahead,” the Regional Delegate of Public Health said.

This was backed by Public Health Minister in a tweet, announcing that the centre will receive eight new machines the next morning and tests will be carried out at once.

Though it comes a day after it was expected, it is a big relief to patients with kidney failure in the restive North West region.