Cameroon: Highly controversial Pentecostal pastor, Dr Tsala Essomba dies

The death has been announced of renowned and highly controversial Pentecostal pastor, Dr Martin Tsala Essomba, founder of the Va Et Raconte International Ministry.

The man of God called ‘Prophet’ by his Christians breath his last early Sunday July 18 at la clinic le Jourdain in Yaounde at the age of 62 after suffering from a stroke.

He gained public attention thanks to some practices many described as more of money minded than gospel like inclined.

He was notably criticized for selling water he claimed he had sanctified and blessed to his Christians. 1,5 litter bottle could cost between 4000 to 5000 frs. The water according to the late pastor was enough to protect the buyer from any demonic attack.

The man of God was equally accused of staging some of his delivering sessions to dupe his Christians for money.

The body of late Dr Tsala Essomba was deposited at the mortuary of the Gyneco Obstetric and Pediatric Hospital in Yaounde pending burial arrangements.