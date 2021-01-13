Cameroon: Hippo tracked, killed after killing fisherman in Kai Kai, F/N

A hippopotamus believed to have killed a fisherman around Lake Maga in the locality of Kai Kai, Far North region of Cameroon last December 30 has been tracked and killed.

According to reports, it took days to the team charged by officials of the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife for the Mayo-Danay Division to track and kill the hippopotamus.

The killer animal reportedly attacked his victim last December 30 around lake Maga and killed him.

A good number of fishermen in the area is reported to have lost their lives in similar incidents.

Statistics from the Mayo-Danay Divisional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife indicates that the area counts more than one thousand hippopotamus against six hundred in 2013.

According to the Divisional Delegate, Aladji Halla, the increasing presence of semiaquatic mammals in the area is due to the degradation of security conditions in the Lake Tchad basin, notably attacks committed by the Boko Haram Islamic group, as such, both the hippopotamus and men fight over space.

Altogether, the Mayo-Danay recorded seven deaths in 2020 caused by semiaquatic mammals.

Considered as one of the most aggressive animals on Earth by National Geography, hippopotamus reportedly kill five hundred people in African countries each year.