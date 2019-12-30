Cameroon: His Lordhsip Andrew Nkea appointed Archbishop of Bamenda

His Lordship Andrew Nkea Fuanya was on Monday, December 30, at midday appointed Metropolitan Archbishop of Bamenda by the Holy See.

The appointment was read at the Bamenda Metropolitan Cathedral today at midday in the presence of christians who came in to receive the news.

He replaces His Lordship Cornelius Fontem Esua who tendered in his resignation over a year ago in accordance with the canon law.

Before his appointment, His Grace Andrew Nkea was the Bishop of Mamfe. His appointment comes just 48 hours after the Auxilliary Bishop of Bamenda the Right Reverend Michael Bibi was appointed Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Buea.